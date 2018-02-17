People buried politics of allegations in Lodhran: Nawaz

LAHORE : The former prime minister and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif diatribe on judiciary saying that Iqama wan not a big crime for the ouster of prime minister, however the conspiracies will not work further more as people buried politics of allegations in Lodhran.

Talking to workers informally after Juma prayer at his residence Jati Umra, Lahore, Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N always constructed roads, motorways and also overcome the major issue of shortage of power in the country as China Pakistan Economic Corridor will change the fate of the people.“Some conspirators ousted him by making Iqama as base, however they have found no other evidence and, therefore, are continuously filing supplementary references,” he said.

He went on saying to the workers, “Was Iqama a big crime that could be cause to pulled him out from premiership, however now conspirators nefarious designs can’t make any dent to his position.”He claimed Lodhran by-poll results, in which PML-N candidate defeated PTI candidate with a big margin on February 12, has exposed as who was the well wisher of the people and in future people will again impose their trust on PML-N.

Orignally published by INP