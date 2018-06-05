‘People boiling with anger against Indian occupation ’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has said that the anger among Kashmiri people against Indian occupation forces and ruling dispensation is increasing with each passing day.

The Mirwaiz forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “On one hand, the authorities claim that there are positive results to their cessation of hostilities against the people, but on the other, killings, arrests and use of brute force continue to suppress people.”

Condemning the killing of a youth Qaisar Butt and injuring of another youth Muhammad Younis Butt who were mowed down by a Central Reserve Police Force vehicle at Nowhatta in Srinagar on Friday, the spokesman said such incidents exhibit open aggression and worst form of state terrorism unleashed upon the people of Kashmir.

“It is because of the unbridled powers given to forces and the lack of accountability that every day innocent civilians are brutally killed, which is condemnable in all forms,” he said.

“The brutal use of force and the reign of terror unleashed on the mourners who were carrying the body of Qaisar Ahmad reflects that we are not even allowed to mourn the death of our dear ones,” the statement concluded.—KMS