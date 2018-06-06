People benefiting from Ramazan Package at Utility Stores

The supply of all essential commodities has been ensured in the utility stores outlets in the provincial capital, under the Ramazan Relief Package 2018.

Utility Stores Lahore Zonal Manager Mohsin Ikram Goraya said on Monday that for the facility of the people, government was giving subsidy of about Rs 1.73 billion on more than 1,000 items in all the utility stores across the country.

He further said that in provincial capital there were almost 120 outlets of utility stores where consumers were availing the subsidy on 19 essential items.

He said different essential items available in utility stores at low rates included flour, ghee, cooking oil, sugar, pulses, dates, super basmati rice, Sella Rice Kainat and other items.

To a question, he said that all essential items of the package had been provided to most of utility stores and there was no shortage of any items.

He said utility store was committed to fulfil its promise of providing essential commodities to the general public at inexpensive and subsidised rates.—APP

Related