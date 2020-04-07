People asked to pay heed to Syed Ali Gilani’s call on domicile issue

S RINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has rejected the introduction of new domicile law by India for the internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir saying that the Kashmiri people will never allow India’s evil designs to succeed. Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that granting the Indians who passed matriculation and inter examinations the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir was an Israeli model of converting Muslim dominated Jammu and Kashmir into a minority. He said pro-India political parties and their agents in Jammu and Kashmir are also a part of the conspiracy. The Hurriyat leader appealed to the Kashmiri people to fully abide by the demand of the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani that Kashmiri people must not sell or lease their their property to nonstate residents. He warned that any person involved in such malicious act would face social boycott. The Hurriyat leader also warned India to refrain from carrying out such mean tactics as Kashmir is a dispute, which is yet to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations. Khwaja Firdous urged the United Nations to play its role in just settlement of the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia Meanwhile, he paid rich tributes to the martyred youth in Kulgam and Kupwara saying that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.Meanwhile , Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the demand by Hindu extremist organization Vishua Hindu Pareshed to ban Tableeghi Jamaat in India.—KMS