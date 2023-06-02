People asked to help enforce austerity policy

Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said everyone must contribute to the implementation of the austerity policy within the government.

The minister chaired the fourth meeting of the austerity committee at the finance department here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the secretary finance, committee members, and officials from various departments. During the meeting, a total of 24 cases were presented from different departments seeking approval. Among these, 14 cases were related to the procurement of new vehicles for the operational matters of public welfare schemes, 4 cases pertained to air travel, and an equal number were associated with the procurement of air-conditioners.

Additionally, two cases were related to administrative affairs. The committee approved the purchase of new vehicles and air-conditioners solely for public welfare schemes, in line with the government’s austerity policy. Cases related to less significant schemes were rejected. Addressing the meeting, Minister SM Tanveer expressed the caretaker government’s commitment to implementing the austerity policy at all levels.

He highlighted that the government has set a remarkable example in terms of efficiency and simplicity.

Promotion of entrepreneurship stressed

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, has said that the government has to take steps to create the spirit of entrepreneurship in youngsters so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2023’ organised by Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, faculty members and students were present. In his address, PM’s adviser said that organising such events to guide the students in the right direction was commendable. He said there was a need to promote entrepreneurship to improve the country’s economic situation.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Punjab University was the best educational institution of Pakistan which had always produced capable people in every field.

He visited the stalls set up by the students. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider said that the faculty members guided the students to improve their skills along with education. He said that Agricultural Science had gained its place in QS ranking very soon. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Bilal Chattha, Muhammad Arsalan Abbas and Muhammad Zubair for making arrangements for the event.