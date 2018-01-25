People asked to keep eye on qabza mafia

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has called upon the common people that they should keep a vigilant eye on the qabza mafia and should not allow encroachments on the state land that had been retrieved by the district administration from illegal occupants adding that fruits of the anti-encroachment operation and the beautification projects must reach the masses in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This he said while viewing the quality and pace of work on ongoing Beautification Project in Abbottabad Wednesday. Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Aurangzeb Haider, other officers of the district administration, Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad, Ishaq Zikarya and the TMA officials, the ACS visited the sites of the Cantonment and City roads, proposed parks, Jinnah Bagh and other schemes. Expressing satisfaction over the standard of construction work on the Project’s schemes he termed it a model for the other divisional headquarters.

He said that the Provincial Government was taking all necessary steps for restoring the lost ecological environment and touristic attractions and beauty of Abbottabad by providing the required infrastructure and facilities.

Mr. Bangash, who is also head of the Provincial Development Working Party, a forum for approval of all major uplift projects and schemes of the province, informed that the Provincial Government had initiated the Beautification Project of Abbottabad keeping in view its growing population and civic as well as tourists’ needs. He added that the concept of the progress and development of Abbottabad would be given further advancement if standard of the under construction roads and other tourists’ facilities is found up to the mark.