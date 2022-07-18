People are ‘real decision makers’ under Constitution: Marriyum

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that they recognize the opinion of the people, who are the “real decision makers” under the Constitution.

In a thread of tweets, the federal minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent elections peacefully.

عوام کی رائے کو تسلیم کرتے ہیں جو آئین کے تحت اصل فیصلہ ساز ہیں۔ یہی جمہوریت ہے۔ پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) نے روشن جمہوری روایت قائم کی، شفاف، آزادانہ، منصفانہ اور پرامن انتخابات یقینی بنائے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 17, 2022

“It should be acknowledged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is the representative party of the majority of the people of Punjab,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb pledged to continue the journey of representing and serving the people with a new determination and passion.

PTI clinches 15 seats in Punjab by-polls

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a historic win in the Punjab by-polls on Sunday, winning 15 out of the 20 seats that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of 25 dissident lawmakers of PTI for voting for Hamza Shehbaz in CM Punjab’s election.

The LHC had already ordered to notify PTI lawmakers on 5 reserved seats, and now the 15 seats paved the way for the PTI and PMLQ alliance to clinch the Punjab throne from PML-N.

