Staff Reporter

People vulnerable to heat injury or heatstroke need to necessarily adopt simple yet essential interventions and avert condition caused by their body’s overheating due to prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures.

Experts sa the metropolis, as per meteorological department announcement, is braving mild heat-wave amidst high humidity which is further projected to persist till Monday.

“This require people to take necessary precautions and also keep themselves abreast of heat-wave updates,” they said.

Temperature that reached 35 to 37 degrees celsius with humidity recorded at 55% on Sunday was largely bearable for vast majority enjoying the no work day in comparatively cool environs of their homes was not as comfortable for the daily wage earners.

Dr. Farrukh Malik referring to the vulnerability to heat induced health conditions of the people in general said this can not and must not be ignored.

“Individuals affected due to heat stroke and reporting with body temperatures surging to 40 degrees celsius or above must be provided with emergency treatment on urgent basis,” said the senior doctor.

Dr. Tariq Rashiduddin said health safety of people participating the traditional Youm e Ali procession is also equally important and those responsible to provide them first aid must be fully cognizant of the required interventions. Supplementing Dr. Malik, he said that while waiting for emergency care the person inflicted with heatstroke must be helped to cool through all available means.

“The affected person must be made to sit in a tub of cold water or howered/sprinkled with cool water or be sponged with cool water besides placing ice packs or wet towels on his or her head, neck, armpits, he emphasized.

A core body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or above, obtained with a rectal thermometer was said to be the main sign of heatstroke which if left un attended may lead to altered mental state or behavior.

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma – all were said to result from heatstroke.

The doctors advised people in general not to ignore nausea and vomiting mentioning that rapid breathing and racing heart rate were also identified among some of the other major consequences of heatstroke as heat stress places a tremendous burden on heart to help cool the body.