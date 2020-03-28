People actively participating in Islamabad Radio programme

STAFF REPORTER

People from across the country are actively taking part in Radio Pakistan Islamabad’s daily ‘Rabita’ program to express their grievances and complaints regarding Ehsaas program. The program is daily broadcast at 10:05 on national hook up wherein Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar responds to live telephone calls and SMS of people regarding coronavirus outbreak and the initiatives taken by the government under Ehsaas Programme. During the last twenty four hours, the program received 230 SMS for food support including 153 from Punjab, 34 from Sindh, 41 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 from Islamabad, besides a number of telephone calls. The people facing shortage of food due to coronavirus outbreak or having any query regarding Ehsaas program can register their complaint at Radio Pakistan’s telephone number 051- 9215206 or through SMS at 4471. For ration support, please SMS to 4471, MW < > Name, Address, CNIC Number, Phone Number. Please note that SMS cannot be sent through a cell phone package. Actual balance of Rs. 5-10 is needed in a person’s mobile phone in order to be able to send the message to Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).