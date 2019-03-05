Pention in PIA

Retired employees PIA have been facing sheer injustice since long due to non-increase in their pension. There was only onetime increase in the pensions (in 2013) in the period between 2009 to 2017. The ground reality is that almost every year there is plausible increase in the pensions of federal and provincial government employees at the time of budgets but this doesn’t happen in PIA.

And the fact is that the management has to increase pension of retired employees as per its Circular No. 21/2003 dated July 31, 2003. The circular clearly mentions that ‘in future revision/suitable increase in pension shall be linked with salary revision of serving employees’.

Another issue is that the national airline gives its employees 32 percent of their total salary as pension. But the formula (which was adopted in 2003) it applies in the end makes the pension calculated on their basic pays, which is not fair. As per rules, all other governmental organizations give their retired employees 50% of their salaries as pension. This was also in practice at PIA till the end of 2003.

This is the reason the retired employees have been demanding since long that the Airline should either give them 50 percent pension on their basic pay. Or make the 32 percent pension to be given on their total salaries without implying the said formula.

I would like to inform you that according to the Admin Order No 21/2016 dated July 26, 2016 the salaries of General Manager and above were increased with effect from October 1, 2015 (Rs 74000) and then further increased with effect from January 1, 2017 (Rs 56000), making the total increase of Rs 130,000 approximately.

I, therefore, request the management of the PIA that pensions should be increased in line with the salary increase with the ratio of serving employees and in future pension increase should be made as per increase in federal budget every year by the government.

BASHIR AHMAD

Public Relations, PIA,

