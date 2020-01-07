Pentagon rejects Trump threat

Washington

The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from US President Donald Trump’s assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US will follow the laws of armed conflict. When asked if that ruled out targeting cultural sites, Esper said pointedly, “That’s the laws of armed conflict”. The split between the president and his Pentagon chief came amid heightened tensions with Tehran following a US drone strike that killed Gen Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Trump had twice warned that he would hit Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the US. Esper’s public comments reflected the private concerns of other defence and military officials, who cited legal prohibitions on attacks on civilian, cultural.