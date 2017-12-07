Pentagon has no plan to lift freeze on funds for Pakistan

Observer Report

Washington

The payments to Pakistan under the Coalition Support Fund are still frozen and the US Defence Secretary who was recently in Pakistan has not yet decided to issue the mandatory certification.

A spokesman for the Pentagon, Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, told Foreign Policy magazine that “Secretary Mattis has not yet made a decision on the certification required” by Congress to release the $400 million in counterterrorism funds for Pakistan in fiscal 2017.

Another $650 million in payments that Pakistan would have received for the prior two fiscal years have already been “reprogrammed and are no longer available to Pakistan,” Andrews said.

Despite back to back visits of the top officials of Trump administration including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary Defence James Mattis, Islamabad and Washington remain at ‘odds over Pakistan’s track record on countering militants near the Afghan border, and Washington has no plans to lift a freeze on a key reimbursement fund for the country, the report quoted U.S. and Pakistani officials as saying.