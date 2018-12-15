Pen is mightier than sword

The pen is mightier than the sword” implies that a pen is extremely powerful. Even though it is small in size, it has the power to accomplish things that a mighty sharp edged sword cannot accomplish.

By way of this proverb, Bulwer-Lytton wanted to state that the power of writing is much greater than the power of war and hatred. A war always ends in sufferings and losses whereas writing is a gift to the mankind. The stories learned during our childhood have taught us a lot. Those teachings are a priceless possession for us.

It is actually true that the peaceful act of writing with a small pen can have a bigger impact than the act of violence carried out by a sword. The power of pen and words has been emphasized by way of many other proverbs. Some of these include “Books are the way to the truth” and “Books are the best companion”. The pen certainly is more powerful than the sword. The tasks that can be completed with small tip of a pen cannot be accomplished if we use something as mightier as a sword.

AKIF HUSSAIN KHAN

Karachi

