PEMRA issues show cause notices/advices to 3 TV channels

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday issued show cause notices and advices to three TV channels including Dawn News, Channel 24 & News One for airing anti-judiciary remarks.

According to details, a show cause notice was issued to “Dawn News” for maligning the credibility and passing derogatory remarks against the Judiciary in its program “Do Rai” hosted by Mr. Asad Raheem Khan and aired on April 21, 2018.

Similarly, another show cause notice is issued to “Channel 24” for airing foul language and abusive comments in its program “Point of View with Dr. Danish” wherein, one of the participants Mr. Faisal Vawda used abusive and derogatory words against one of the participant of the programme. PEMRA has directed both the channels to show cause in writing as well as appear for personal hearing by May 02, 2018. In case of failure in submitting reply within stipulated time and non-appearance for personal hearing the Authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings against the Channels

Moreover, an advice is issued to “Channel 24” to refrain from airing anti judiciary content as violation in this regard has been observed during program titled “DNA” on April 18, 2018 wherein anti-judiciary slogans chanted by the mob were aired.

Similarly, an advice is issued to Channel “News One” for airing anti-judiciary remarks in its news bulletin on April 20, 2018.—INP