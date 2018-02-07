PEMRA issues reminder regarding IHC order against Valentine’s Day coverage

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has on Wednesday issued a notice reminding the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders to stop Valentine’s Day promotions are still in filed.

PEMRA tweeted, “Reminder in pursuance of order passed by Hon ble Islamabad High Court regarding stoppage of promotion of Valentine s Day on media.”

PEMRA said in its notice that the orders issued by the IHC on February 13, 2017 ‘are still in field. Therefore, all the Broadcast Media and Distribution Services Licensees are advised to desist from promoting Valentine’s Day through their respective channels/ networks.’

The IHC had directed the respondents in its notice last year that ‘nothing about the celebrations of Valentine’s Day and its promotion is spread on the Electronic and Print Media. No event shall be held at official level and at any public place. Chairman, PEMRA is directed to ensure that all the TV channels shall stop the promotion of Valentine Day, forthwith.’

Orignally published by NNI