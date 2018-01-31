Pemra issues notice to TV channels for monitoring of morning show content

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a notice to all satellite TC channels, which comprises directives from the Islamabad High Court regarding the regulation of morning shows’ content. The notice, which is shared on Pemra’s social media accounts, reads, “There are serious complaints which [are] a matter of great concern for all the families that different channels through morning shows are involved in such activities which [are] against the decency, morality, values of Islam and cultural heritage of Pakistan.”

PEMRA issues directives to TV channels in pursuance to the Orders of Islamabad High Court to comply with Code of Conduct in its Morning shows and other programmes. Channels are also directed to ensure allocation of 10% airtime for public service messages. Without specifying the names of the offending morning shows, the notice further states, “Some items of different channels clearly fall within the definition of obscenity/pornography, therefore, PEMRA is directed to submit report in this regard and take immediate steps to prevent telecast of such contents and if any channel fails to [follow] the instructions, penal action may be taken against the channel.”

The notice states that all satellite TV channels are responsible for ensuring that the content of morning shows and other programmes follow Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and other PEMRA laws. Furthermore, the notice states that the Islamabad High Court has directed that all satellite TV channels to dedicate 10% of their airtime to public service messages.