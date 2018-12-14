PEMRA issues notice to Bol News, Neo TV







Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday issued warning to Bol News and issued show cause notice to Neo TV for airing derogatory remarks against a minister of state and an ethnic community respectively. In the warning issued to Bol News, the PEMRA said that on December 12, the channel aired a program ‘Aisey Nahin Chaley Ga’, hosted by Dr Fizza Akbar, in which the host used unreasonable and sarcastic remarks against Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed. The remarks given by the host were not only humiliating but against the PEMRA Code of Conduct-2015. The management of the channel has been warned to be careful in future while broadcasting any porgramme and should uphold the journalistic ethics and moralities in future. It was also directed to share details of in-house monitoring committee within seven days of receipt of this warning and deploy effective delay mechanism in order to avoid any such violations.

Meanwhile Neo TV was issued a show cause notice for use of derogatory remarks against a community by Orya Maqbool Jan, in Harf-e-Raz programme.—APP







