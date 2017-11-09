PEMRA to host OfCom, anchors meeting tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Internationally well-known media expert and OfCom’s consultant, Chris Banatvala is holding an important meeting with eminent anchorpersons, journalists, columnists and media persons of the country tomorrow (Friday) at a working luncheon here at PEMRA head office. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is facilitating this important meeting between the media consultant and the anchorpersons of the country.

The meeting is likely to cover all the important areas of electronic media regulation as well as the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The world renowned media consultant will also share with Pakistani media persons the regulatory practices in the UK and other advanced countries of Asia. Mr Banatvala who is on a weeklong visit to Pakistan has held a number of meetings with Chairman, members of Authority and Councils of Complaints (COC) as well as senior management at PEMRA headquarters. During these meetings, he was accompanied by Ms Charlotte Jago from the British High Commission. In these meetings, Banatvala emphasized culture of compliance by the license holders with regard to PEMRA’s decisions.

However, he said it could work only when the broadcasters believed in self-regulation. He also suggested to the PEMRA to simplify the entire procedure of complaint resolution by making it more transparent, easily accessible to public.