Pemra fines 17 channels for airing incorrect news

LHC decision on anti-judiciary speeches

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Me-dia Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday im-posed a one million rupee fine each on 16 news channels for incorrectly reporting a Lahore High Court (LHC) decision last month which had also drawn ire from the chief justice.The channels had incor-rectly reported that the LHC had imposed an in-terim ban on the airing of anti judiciary speeches made by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daugh-ter Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders.

The order had only di-rected Pemra to uphold the law on the broadcast of anti judiciary speeches in general.

The channels that have been fined Rs1m include Royal News, Din News, Channel 92, Dunya TV, Channel 5, Aaj TV, Ex-press News, Roze TV, Samaa TV, DawnNews TV, ARY News, Waqt TV, Bol News, KTN News, Koh-e-Noor TV, Geo News while Mashriq TV has been fined by Rs200,000 for airing a ticker.

Pemra said it had issued show cause notices to the seventeen television channels on April 19, 2018 directing their man-agements to file written replies as well as appear for a personal hearing on April 24, 2018, a Pemra press release said.

After hearing the repre-sentatives of the channels and examining the subse-quent written replies, it was found that the chan-nels had violated the Electronic Media (Pro-grammes and Advertise-ments) Code of Conduct, 2015 and ignored an ad-vice issued by the Au-thority on April 6, 2018 on similar subject.

All channels have now been directed to air an apology during prime time on May 6 for airing false news and to deploy and properly utilise time-delay mechanism. All these channels have fur-ther been directed to con-stitute in-house editorial committees in order to ensure effective gate-keeping of their content and ensure compliance of the Pemra Code of Con-duct.In case of non-compliance of the deci-sion, the authority threat-ened it may proceed against channels and may suspend or revoke their license