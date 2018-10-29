PEMRA, FIA seize illegal DTH, arrest 10

The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in assistance with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and customs department conducted crackdowns against illegal Indian Direct-to-home television (DTH) in various cities of Punjab as per Supreme Court (SC) orders, seized hundreds of illegal DTH and arrested 10 people.

According to details, the crackdowns were launched in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Shiekhupura, Pakpattan and Sahiwal.

In Lahore, a crackdown was conducted in major markets with more than 300 illegal dishes and receivers seized by the FIA.

During operations conducted in various cities across the province, 10 people were also arrest over resistance and other DTH related activities.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Saturday reinstated a ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside an earlier verdict by the Lahore High Court (LHC).—INP

