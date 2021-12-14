PEMRA directed to run anti-smog campaign sans govt name

Amraiz Khan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure that in none of any ads there was a mention of the Punjab government while running awareness campaign on TV channels to sensitize people about the smog issue.

During the hearing of a petition filed against smog, environmental and water pollution, Justice Shahid Karim made it clear that the campaign would especially be for public interest. “It often happens that the government gives the impression that it is behind this awareness message,” he remarked.

The judge ordered the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide to PEMRA the material required to create awareness in people about smog.

The court also rejected the mayor Lahore’s request for reduction in Rs2, 000 fine imposed on motorcyclists violating the one-way traffic rule.

Justice Shahid Kareem said that the entire nation would have to make joint efforts to control smog.