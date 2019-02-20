PEMRA chairman presents performance report to President

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Wednesday presented Authority’s performance report over its operations and accounts for the financial years 2015-18 to President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

The President, while appreciating the efforts of PEMRA, directed that PEMRA should make this report a regular annual feature to keep abreast all stakeholders about regulatory initiatives and their micro & macro-economic impact on national landscape, said a press release.

He emphasized that PEMRA’s vision should encapsulate future targets to be achieved and measures must be taken to build confidence between the regulator and stakeholders.

The President underlined that all necessary measures should be taken for the promotion of local art, culture, sports and education.

He stressed that media through public service messages and programmes could play a pivotal role in educating masses, adding that PEMRA and media should play their role in discouraging fake news.

