PEMRA approves IPTV Licensing through Bidding

176th Authority meeting of PEMRA held on Thursday at PEMRA Headquarters. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig. While approving IPTV (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2023, the Authority approved IPTV licensing across the country through bidding.

Authority also approved transfer of shares, change of chief executive officer, directors of M/s Sohail International Media (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore, M/s MNA Media &Productions (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore and M/s

Times Communication (Pvt) Limited /Lahore RANG and M/s EL SAT (Pvt.) Limited /Zaiqa TV to existing CEO/Director/Shareholder Chaudhry Abdul Rehman.

The Authority also approved grant of Non-Commercial FM License to University of Malakand. Request of Landing Rights Permission to M/s Saeed & Noshaba Sons (SMC-Pvt.) Limited Lahore for foreign TV Channel “South Asia Global TV” under General Entertainment Category was also approved by the Authority.