Pemra Abolishes Ispr Approval Rule For Defense Analysts Appearing On National Tv

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Media Authority PEMRA rolled back contentious notification about defense analysts, which needed to get approval from spokesperson of Army’s media wing ISPR.

The latest development comes as Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) officially withdrawn official declarartion requiring defense analysts to get approval from armed forces before appearing on national TV.

As PEMRA takes back notification, Islamabad High Court ramarkred if petitioners were satisfied with the revocation, the case could be closed. In previous hearing, Justice Babar Sattar scrapped notification, allowing authorities to look into matter.

With PEMRA’s official update to the court on the revocation of the order, the petitions challenging the restriction have now been closed, bringing the case to a resolution.

In previous hearing in Islamabad High Court, Justice Babar Sattar raised concerns over military’s media wing, ISPR, claiming the “exclusive right” to determine who qualifies as a defense analyst. The issue stemmed from Pemra’s 2019 directive requiring television channels to seek ISPR approval before inviting retired military officers to discuss national security.

The directive was challenged by Ex-Servicemen Legal Forum, and legal eagles questioned authority of army’s media wing and Pemra’s justification for pre-clearance, asking how it related to national security.