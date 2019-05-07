Washington

The only way President Trump will accept defeat in the 2020 election is if Democrats win by a big enough margin that he can’t dispute it, argues House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election,” said Pelosi in an interview with the New York Times. “He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can’t seat these people,” she added, and referenced the 40 House seats gained by Democrats in 2018 midterm elections. “We had to win. Imagine if we hadn’t won — oh, don’t even imagine. So, as we go forward, we have to have the same approach.” After Democrats won the House popular vote by the largest midterm margin since the Watergate scandal, Trump conceded that “from a dealmaking standpoint, we are all much better off the way it turned out.”