Pelosi threatens to impeach president

Washington

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, said on Sunday she would not rule out impeaching President Donald Trump if he pushes through his nominee to replace a deceased Supreme Court judge. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal judge who championed gender equality during her long association with the Supreme Court, died on Friday. President Trump tweeted on Saturday that he would fill the seat now. “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions,” he wrote, adding that Republicans had an “obligation” to fill the vacant seat “without delay”. And Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate”.