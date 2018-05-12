Srinagar

Pellets fired on students, shopkeepers in Sumbal. Students of Government Degree College Sumbal held a protest against the killing of eight militants and seven civilians in Srinagar and Shopian districts last weekend.

The students held a protest on the campus and offered funeral prayers in absentia for the slain militants and the civilians shot dead by the government forces.

Later the students including girls took out a protest rally towards the main square of the town while raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.—GK