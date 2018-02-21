Pellet victims stage protest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, pellet victims have said that in absence of a comprehensive plan for their rehabilitation, many of them have been driven to desperation.

A group of pellet victims protesting under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Pellet Victims Association made this statement at the Press Enclave in Srinagar. They said some NGOs have been pocketing money that they collect from people for the welfare of pellet victims.

They urged the people to come forward and help them directly to stop misuse of donations. “There are many people and some NGOs that are minting money in our name,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, a pellet victim.

“People also stopped helping us since there is a notion among masses that we got compensation and jobs from the government which is not true,” he added.—KMS