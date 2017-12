Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, for Sayar Tariq Rathar, a 17-year-old class XII student from Litter village of Pulwama, life is different and difficult after he received pellet injuries in his eye in October.

Sayar Tariq Rathar in a media interview in Srinagar said, “Life is different for me now. I was spending 3-4 hours on sports activities but now I am not even able to walk properly.” On October 14, Indian troops had killed two youth during a siege and search operation in Litter.—KMS