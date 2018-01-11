Pellet blinded Insha passes board exams

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Insha Mushtaq, the girl completely blinded by pellets fired by Indian troops while she was inside her home in Shopian during the 2016 uprising, has passed her Class 10 board exams.

Before her eyesight was taken away by pellets, Insha had 85 percent marks in Class 8 exams. She was watching street protests from the window of her home in Sedow village of Shopian on July 12, 2016, when pellets fired by the troops hit her right on the face, blinding her in both eyes. The teenage girl wanted to become a doctor and even after she was blinded, she said she would try her best to fulfill her dream.

Insha told media that she could have done far better in the exams if she had not been blinded by the pellets. “I was expecting more, having worked hard for the exams, but you know what pellets did to me. After the injuries I was not able to study. I was allowed to have a writer in the exams and she did her best. She wrote faster than I dictated,” Insha said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, father of Insha, said his family was happy that Insha had cleared her exams. Meanwhile, Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar congratulated the pellet-blinded Insha for passing her 10th class exam, calling her resilience an example. He said, “Despite going through the trauma of losing her eyesight due to pellets, she has managed an amazing feat. Her determination and resilience is an example for everyone. May Allah bless her, always.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement also expressed joy over Insha’s achievement. It said, Insha lost her eyesight at the hands of Indian forces in 2016 but she did not give up. May Allah bless Insha!”—KMS