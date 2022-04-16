Pelicans, Hawks complete NBA post-season line ups

The NBA post-season line ups are finally complete after the Pelicans and Hawks won locked up the 8th seeds of their conferences following last play in games.

New Orleans Pelicans booked locked up their 8th seed spot in the Western Conference after overcoming LA Clippers.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points as the Pelicans rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101.

New Orleans blew a 16-point lead in the first half and didn’t grab the lead for good until the game’s final 4 1/2 minutes.

The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury.