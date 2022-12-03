Brazilian footballing legend Pele is receiving palliative care in Sao Paulo after the chemotherapy stopped working for his colon cancer, according to Brazilian media.

Palliative care or end-of-life care is a treatment administered to patients to help relieve their pain and is reserved for those who are believed to be in the last stages of life.

Pele was recently admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil after suffering from ‘general swelling’ and heart failure but was said to be in stable condition, with his daughter assuring his millions of fans that the visit was for just a routine checkup.

But reports in Brazil are now saying that Pele stopped responding to charted treatment for his colon cancer, an ailment he has been battling since September last year, and has been moved to palliative care and he will not be subjected to invasive tests or treatment anymore.

The news led to well-wishes from all over the world for the 82-year-old including one from Kylian Mbappe.

Pele, regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, scoring 77 times in 92 games for his national team.

He also scored 643 goals in 659 official matches for Santos although he personally claims the number to be much higher.

A ‘Get well soon’ message was recently projected onto a building in Qatar during the World Cup.

Pele’s Instagram account wrote back, ‘Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.’