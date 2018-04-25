Peking varsity launches Belt and Road Institute

Beijing

Pakistan — in support of China’s national Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Peking University announced its new Belt and Road Institute at a ceremony on Friday, April 20, 2018. The Institute will be led by the University’s top-ranked Guanghua School of Management. Demonstrating broad support for the Institute, the launch ceremony was attended by ZHENG Jianbang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; ZHAO Ai, Director of the General Affairs Office of the Steering Group for the Belt and Road Initiative; WANG Dinghua, Director of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Teacher Education; key administrators of Peking University; and government representatives and business executives from across the globe. The BRI was announced in 2013 as a way to drive economic development in countries surrounding China’s ancient silk road trade routes, including countries across Asia, North and East Africa, and Europe. During the Belt and Road Institute’s launch ceremony, Peking University Vice President WANG Bo acknowledged China’s growing international role as context for the creation of the Institute.—Agencies