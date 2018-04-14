PEF urged to increase per student fee to schools

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

A protest was held here against the policies of Punjab Education Foundation at East Word School System near Golra Morr by partners of PEF Rawalpindi Division led by its Divisional President Zahoor Hussain.

Principals of different schools attached with PEF belonging to Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi who participated in the protest demanded solution of their problems at the earliest.

While addressing participants of the protest Zahoor Hussain said that it was unbearable for them to fulfil the expenses in just 500 rupees per student which PEF pays them as well as their humiliation which they suffer at the hands of staff of Punjab Education Foundation.

He demanded of the Punjab Education Foundation to increase the payment per student to overcome the expenses of rent of buildings, salaries of teachers, utility bills and others expenditures.

Zahoor Hussain further said that if PEF would not fulfill their demands then they will have no choice but to resort to strike as well as protest in front of the office of PEF, Lahore.