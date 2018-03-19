PEF provides free books to partner schools

Staff Reporter

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Tariq Mehmood said on Sunday that PEF had so for provided more than 6.9 million free books to 6909 partner schools of the province, for the academic session 2018-19. Talking to media, he said that PEF was ensuring timely delivery of curricular books to students so that precious time of the students could be saved. He said that to avoid any inconvenience for provision of books, the PEF has established ‘Distribution Sites’ at each Tehsil of the province.

To provide free quality education to the deserving students, the PEF has emerged as a great facilitator of disfranchised communities.