Karachi

Peek Freans conducted a first-of-its-kind onground three days activation campaign at Dolmen Mall in Karachi in order to launch their newest addition in the family called “Peek Freans Cake Up,” which comprises of a range of centre-filled cupcakes. This followed similar activities across Lahore and Islamabad in previous weeks. Capturing the essence of #RealGoodnessInside, two different but very well connected activities were held at Dolmen Mall Clifton to deliver an exciting and fun experience to the visitors. The activation brought together kids and families who were engaged in various interactive games and entertaining exhibits. The Cake Up Factory, that had already been through three different cities and 4 malls, was set up at the mall, receiving loads of raving responses. The 3D game allowed kids and even their parents to create their own cupcakes by playing through the entire baking process. To take a chapter out of technology, the entire game was completely immersive, with pictures of consumers engaging in mixing, baking and filling having pictures emailed to them as memorabilia.—PR