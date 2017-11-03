PEECA to install Energy Perseveration, Safety Equipment at GCU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) is going to initiate another pilot energy conservation project with the Government College University Lahore i.e. installation of Energy Perseveration and Safety Equipment (EPSE) on the university campus by a Korean company, ESSCOM.

The company’s chairman, Lee Jang, and senior officials of PEECA including Programme Manager Abdur Rahman visited the GCU Lahore and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah(SI), Registrar Saboor Khan, Director Planning and Development , Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani and Campus Engineer Shahid Hussain Abro to discuss the prospects of the pilot project.

It is pertinent to mention here that GCU is already the first public sector university in Punjab to shift on energy-efficient appliances under the PEECA’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme. PEECA is currently retrofitting 9,340 old inefficient appliances including 6,500 lights and 440 ACs on the GCU main campus with the energy efficient appliances to reduce the university’s energy load by 33 percent.

“The installation of EPSE is estimated to further reduce the university’s electricity consumption by 10 to 15 percent,” claimed Lee Jang while talking to the GCU’s officials. He said that they would provide the EPSE to GCU Lahore and PEECA free-of-cost as a pilot project.

Mr Lee Jang also said that ESSCOM was planning to install the EPSE manufacturing unit in Pakistan where 90 percent human resource would be local.

The GCU Vice Chancellor appreciated the PEECA initiatives, saying that the retrofitting of old inefficient appliances with the energy efficient appliances and installation of EPSE would reduce the university’s electricity bill and generators’ fuel expenses.