Pedal power: Tour de Khunjrab to kick off on May 11

Gilgit

All is set to hold International Tour de Khunjrab-2018 Road Cycle Race from May 11-13, 2018 under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation in collaboration with Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Cycling Federation here.

The event will consist of three stages starting from Gilgit and finishing up at Khunjerab pass, bordering China. It will be the world first race to be starting from 4500 feet above sea level to a record high altitude 15400 feet above sea level with cyclists from across Pakistan, Afghanistan and Switzerland will compete.

“It is certainly a denting task for the cyclists to go through from Sakwar (Baab-e-Giglit) to Rakaposhi View point (Nagar) in the first stage of 66km, followed by the second stage of 77km to be starting again from Rakaposhi View point (Nagar) and will be culminated at Pasu and again Sost to Khujrab of 84km. The opening ceremony will be organized on May 11 at 11.00 a.m. Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafiz Ur Rehman will grace the occasion as chief guest and will formally open the race. The closing ceremony of the Tour de Khunjrab will be held in Karimabad Hunza.

All the cyclists have already arrived and had a testing round on all the three stages before going to compete on the hardest and toughest race of the world, Haroon General, the organizing Secretary of the Race told APP in an exclusive chat.—APP