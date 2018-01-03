PEC’s responsibility

Pakistan Engineering Council is a statuary Federal body registered under the 1976 PEC Act. Its purpose is to regulate the engineering professions and their industry in Pakistan. Besides engineering education, PEC also regulates consultants, contractors and professional engineers’ registration. In the past few years we have all witnessed many incidents where a non-engineering professional was hired as the head of engineering firm. While there are many cases of Government owned engineering firms like PEDO, KPOGCL that are not even registered with PEC or fulfilling the PEC requirements.

After reading the PEC Act I was amazed to find that it was the job of PEC to ensure that Engineering Professions are hired on engineering roles and that all engineering firms, private or public, should be registered with PEC and follow all Bye-Laws of PEC. But the reality is that PEC is not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility for reasons best known to it. And it is because of this failure of PEC to regulate their own Bye-Laws on the engineering professions and firms that have resulted in the problems and losses faced by government organizations. Therefore, I would like to request the PEC authorities to start performing their constitutional role and ensure that the PEC by-laws are applied across Pakistan on all private and government organizations.

If PEC cannot or is too shy to enforce their own rules, then the role of regulating the engineering profession in Pakistan should be given to some other organization, like Institute of Engineers of Pakistan (IEP) and PEC should only be allowed to regulate the engineering educational sector only as they have already failed the engineering professionals of Pakistan many times by allowing non-engineers to take over their jobs.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

Related