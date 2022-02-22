PECA shows real face of ruling clique: Shehbaz

PMLN President and NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that so-called ‘defamation’ amendment to PECA, promulgated by presidential ordinance, shows the real fascist face of the ruling clique.

In a tweet, former chief minister of Punjab lashed out the central government for promulgating the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment.

Shehbaz Sharif said that after imposing curbs on mainstream media, they are out to muzzle social media.

The opposition leader asked could the incumbent government go against the currents of time and could the truth remained silent.

Following approval from the federal cabinet, President Arif Alvi Sunday promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016 with amendments.

The changes in the electronic crimes act have been made under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 according to which anyone who is found guilty of attacking the identity of a ‘person’.

INP