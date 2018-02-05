PEC-Sindh issues 98 nomination forms for Senate elections

A total 98 nomination forms for the Senate elections have been issued by the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC)-Sindh Office, so far.

An official of the PEC-Sindh Office told APP that 66 nomination forms were issued on Saturday and another 32 were issued on Sunday.

However, the PEC Sindh Office did not receive any nomination papers from any candidate on Sunday, the first day of the filing of nomination papers.

The Sindh Electoral college contains 168 provincial members, but due to the demise of two provincial assembly’s members, now the electoral college stands at 166 members.—APP

