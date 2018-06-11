PEC chides aspiring lawmakers for ‘inability to correctly fill forms’

(PEC)The provincial election commissioner chided aspiring lawmakers for their inability to correctly fill nomination forms.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Election Commissioner of Sindh Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khattak lamented that some candidates could not even fill the form correctly. “How will they draft laws?” he questioned. “Time is wasted due to incorrectly filled out forms,” he said.

Warning political parties that their preference lists will be rejected if not submitted on time, the returning officer told media that only Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) had given their list to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).Khattak also asked Karachi University’s vice-chancellor to file list detailing names of teachers who are scheduled to take on Election Day duties. Stressing that all institutions were constitutionally bound to assist provincial election commission in holding general elections under Article 220 of the Constitution, he said legal action would be taken against teachers who deny their duties—TNS

