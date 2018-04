Bhakkar

A farmer and his wife who were working at their fields mysteriously died here on Sunday. Rescue source said that Arif along with wife and others was engaged in harvesting gram crop in Bhadwal area of Bhakkar when condition of the couple deteriorated.

The husband and wife were shifted to a private clinic in neighborhood where both were pronounced dead. Reasons behind the death could not be ascertained as the heirs refused postmortem and took bodies to home.—INP