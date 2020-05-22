Pearl-Continental Hotel Bahria Town to open soon in Rawalpindi The five-star hotel to offer premium hospitality

Staff Reporter

To compliment the lifestyle of the upscale suburb of Rawalpindi with high-end hospitality, Hashoo Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan Services Limited and AAA Associates to open a Pearl-Continental Hotel in Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi.

Speaking about this new hotel, Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, Chief Operating Officer Mr. Haseeb Gardezi highlighted the significant economic growth and employment opportunities that the opening of the brand-new five-star hotel will bring in the area. Mr. Gardezi said, “We are pleased to partner with AAA Associates to make a landmark entrance with our Pearl-Continental brand in the heart of Bahria Town”.

The Chairman of AAA Associates Mr. Fawad Bashir and Managing Director, Lt. Col. Retd. Shahzad Ali Kiani added: “We are honoured to contribute to a society where we see vast opportunities and a promising future with one-of-a-kind lifestyle”, He also added that “Pearl-Continental Hotel will be a part of AAA Octa Multipurpose development in the business district of Bahria Town Phase 8”.

Within the development the five-star hotel will feature a minimum of 120 rooms and suites, a variety of fine-dining multi-cuisine restaurants, a spa and fitness center, activity areas for children, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces. The hotel will be a part of the multi-purpose AAA Octa Building , which not only will be one of the tallest buildings of Punjab but will also feature a theme-based mall, office spaces and an executive club to cater to a host of leisure and business activities.