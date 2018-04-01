Pearl-Continental flag to fly atop Malam Jabba

Islamabad

Hashoo Group announced the announced the signing of a management contract between its subsidiary Pakistan Services Limited and Samsons Group of Companies (PVT) Limited, which brings the Pearl-ContinentalHotels & Resortsbrand to Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Murtaza Hashwani, CEO & Deputy Chairman of Hashoo Group, added, “We are pleased to partner with Samsons Group to revive one of Pakistan’s top tourist destinations.

Today marks an important milestone as we expand our hotels to more of the top destinations in the country over the next few years. We look forward to welcoming guests to Pear-Continental Malam Jabba Hotel and Ski Resort soon.”

Waseem Ur Rahman, CEO Samson Group of Companies, said, “We envision a ski resort full of thousands of smiling faces – kids, teenagers, parents, the whole family gathered together and enjoying activities together. From skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing in the winter to hiking, horse-riding, and zip-lining in the summer. Families will have wonderful experiences and build great memories at the Pearl-Continental Malam Jabba Hotel and Ski Resort.”

Malam Jabba is the first and only private ski resort in Pakistan and recognized as one of the most scenic tourist destinations in the country. Just 314 km from Islamabad, the new Pearl-Continental Hotel sits atop the Malam Jabba Hill Station, 2650 meters above sea level, and overlooking the scenic Swat Valley.

The luxury hotel,set to open in time for the next ski season,will feature 100 rooms and suites, three restaurants, two cafes, a spa, fitness center, and swimming pool, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces. Designed with families in mind, the hotelwill offereasy access to the expansive Malam Jabba Ski Resort with abundant recreational offerings available year-round.—Agencies