In what draws an extremely dreadful account of barbarism in the largest city of Pakistan, a layman selling peanuts succumbed to bullet injuries he conceded while resisting an alleged robbery bid on Saturday near Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth.

According to the details shared with the media, local police said the incident took place near Yousuf Goth when the deceased victim resisted the robbery to which the suspected criminals opened fire that proved fatal for the peanuts-seller.