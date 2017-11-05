Peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute urged

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Jahangir Ghani Butt, has urged India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute through engagement and dialogue.

Jahangir Ghani Butt speaking to party workers at Zaingeer in Sopore said Kashmir is not a law and order issue but a political dispute which needs political settlement.

He said only a dialogue process that involves New Delhi, Islamabad and the people of Kashmir would be meaningful and result-oriented. The Kashmir issue cannot be put on backburner, if left unresolved it will keep returning as a crisis with increased intensity, he added.

He said that peace, stability and development of all South Asia are connected with the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Jahangir Ghani Butt describing the killing of Muslims in Jammu in November 1947 as the worst tragedy, said, the activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a key role in planning and executing the massacre. Slaughtering lakhs of Muslims by Dogra army, fascist groups and other communal forces is a brazen and most barbaric incident in human history, he said.

He appealed to the international community to put pressure on Indian authorities to stop cruelties on the people of Kashmir. He said it is unfortunate that Government of India continues to think that its policy of oppression and military aggression against civilians especially Kashmiri youth, will succeed in crushing the people’s movement and their aspirations. He said people of Kashmir are determined to continue their freedom struggle till complete success.—KMS