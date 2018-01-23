Peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute urged

Srinagar

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Mohammad Sultan Magray has urged peaceful and democratic settlement of Kashmir dispute. Mohammad Sultan Magray in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned searches and crackdowns during night hours throughout the Valley.

He said that the people of Kashmir should be included in the dialogue process between India and Pakistan as without the inclusion of the real representatives of Kashmiris, dialogue could not be meaningful and result-oriented. He said that democratic settlement of Kashmir dispute would bring peace and prosperity in the entire South Asian region.—KMS