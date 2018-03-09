Peaceful settlement of Afghanistan, a shared purpose of Pak-US: FO

Islamabad

Peaceful political settlement and stability in Afghanistan was a shared purpose of Pakistan and US, Foreign Office said on Thursday.

During his weekly press briefing, foreign office spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan was the only country in the region that had actually taken counter terrorism measures for regional stability.

“Pakistan is committed to support the efforts leading towards the peace whether from USA or Afghanistan”, he added. He said Pakistan and US were working together towards the stable region and truly believed that an Afghan-owned political government was the solution of Afghan issue.

Regarding the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan, he said that Afghan authorities had assured their complete assistance regarding the matter. Dr Faisal said Pakistan wanted to avoid any confrontation with India, adding, however, its armed forces were fully prepared to reply to any retaliation.

“Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir continue unabated and with impunity. The Indian occupation forces killed eight Kashmiri youths in Shopian, Pulwama and Hajin areas”, he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan kept raising its voice to point out Indian hypocrisy in IoK. “We urge international community to pay due attention to the matter and hold India to account for its crimes against humanity in IoK,” he said.

Replying to another query about Syrian conflict, he said Pakistan wanted a peaceful settlement of the issues with respect to Syrian boundaries.

However, he said, the medical assistance, food and shelter must be provided to displaced innocent men, women and children in Syria. “It is important to have human solidarity”, he added.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had a history of mutual trading, adding Pakistan was opening new points for trade routes from Afghanistan.“With the opening of the Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan border in March, there will be four routes through which the trade will be conducted with Afghanistan,” he said.

Answering to a query about Pakistanis living in KSA, Dr Faisal said that our foreign missions in Jeddah were working together to facilitate the Pakistani diasporas in Saudi Arab.

“Our embassies in Riyadh and Jeddah are ensuring the well being of Pakistanis at every possible level. KSA has always extended its full support. Around 300-350 visa are issued monthly to Pakistanis intend to go to KSA”, he told. About SAARC summit, he said being a strong member of SAARC it depended on India’s willingness.—APP