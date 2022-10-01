‘Peaceful rise of China source of stability in perpetually changing world’: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the peaceful rise of China as the world’s second-largest economy and a paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

The Premier on Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and the people of China.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that China offered a promise of hope to the developing world, beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food, and energy.

“Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in [the] formation of a Community of Common Destiny,” the Prime Minister added.

Alluding to the national discipline and work ethic of the Chinese people, he said that he was deeply touched by them. He said that the national discipline and work ethic explained how China had been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

National Day of China

The National Day of the People’s Republic of China is annually celebrated on October 1st to commemorate the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

On October 1, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong announced the founding of the People’s Republic of China from the Tiananmen Gate, raising the first Communist national flag of China in person amid 300,000 soldiers and other people who were gathered at the square to mark the Victory Day, the end of a bitter civil war between the Chinese nationalist government and the Chinese Communist Party under the leadership of Mao.

In December 1949, the Chinese government passed the resolution making October 1 as the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

China’s National Day is celebrated throughout the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau with a variety of activities.

Public places are decorated with flags and flowers. Beijing hosts the biggest celebrations. The highlight of the national celebrations in Beijing is the national civil-military parade.

Chinese people enjoy a 7-day holiday from October 1st to 7th, which is known as Golden Week. There are usually many activities held around the country, especially in Beijing.